Phebe Novakovic: ‘Political contretemps’ not dragging down defense funding

Count General Dynamics Corp. CEO Phebe Novakovic among the defense industry executives downplaying the impact of a 35-day government shutdown on business. The uncertainty and volatility felt elsewhere in government contracting didn’t blunt defense spending…

The uncertainty and volatility felt elsewhere in government contracting didn’t blunt defense spending and there still seems to be broad agreement that our armed forces need to be recapitalized and modernized to beat back adversaries bent on achieving technological and military superiority. So to the extent there is an ongoing “political contretemps,” Novakovic — in her inimitable style — said she’s comfortable that funding will be healthy for all of the Falls Church defense giant’s key programs.

“I haven’t seen too much perturbation as a result of some of the extant issues with respect to the overall budget impacting defense,” she added on a Wednesday earnings call.

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported full-year earnings from continuing operations of $3.4 billion on revenue of $36.2 billion, a 17 percent increase…