PenFed plans huge regional center in Texas

Pentagon Federal Credit Union, known as PenFed, confirmed plans to establish a regional financial center in San Antonio, pending approval of public incentives.

The planned expansion will create approximately 600 new jobs to assist the Tysons-based company’s 1.8 million members around the world. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said PenFed’s expansion will include a $48 million capital investment with the development of a new facility. The facility’s location is unknown at this time.

Established in 1935, PenFed is the nation’s second-largest federal credit union with $25 billion in assets.

PenFed President and CEO James Schenck said the company’s top priority for expansion and the new regional center was to establish a presence in a “pro-business, military-friendly state.”

Schenk added, “We ultimately chose San Antonio because the city and the surrounding area provide a highly skilled diverse talent pool and world-class amenities to support PenFed’s leading position as a destination…