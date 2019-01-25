202
Home » Latest News » PenFed plans huge regional…

PenFed plans huge regional center in Texas

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 25, 2019 4:38 pm 01/25/2019 04:38pm
Share

Pentagon Federal Credit Union, known as PenFed, confirmed plans to establish a regional financial center in San Antonio, pending approval of public incentives.

The planned expansion will create approximately 600 new jobs to assist the Tysons-based company’s 1.8 million members around the world. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said PenFed’s expansion will include a $48 million capital investment with the development of a new facility. The facility’s location is unknown at this time.

Established in 1935, PenFed is the nation’s second-largest federal credit union with $25 billion in assets.

PenFed President and CEO James Schenck said the company’s top priority for expansion and the new regional center was to establish a presence in a “pro-business, military-friendly state.”

Schenk added, “We ultimately chose San Antonio because the city and the surrounding area provide a highly skilled diverse talent pool and world-class amenities to support PenFed’s leading position as a destination…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500