PBS sticks with Crystal City, shifting HQ to Earth Treks building

PBS is sticking with Arlington. JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) announced Tuesday the nonprofit Public Broadcasting Service will relocate in mid-2020 from 2100 Crystal Drive, which it has called home since 2006, to 1225 S.…

PBS is sticking with Arlington.

JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) announced Tuesday the nonprofit Public Broadcasting Service will relocate in mid-2020 from 2100 Crystal Drive, which it has called home since 2006, to 1225 S. Clark St. The two buildings are about a half mile apart.

Under the 15-year lease, PBS will take 120,328 square feet at 1225 S. Clark, an office-over-retail building that is also home to a 45,000-square-foot Earth Treks climbing gym.

“We are thrilled that PBS will remain in Crystal City, especially during such a transformative and exciting time for this community,” PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger said in a release. “Keeping our headquarters in Arlington is great for PBS and our employees, and we’re proud to call National Landing our home.”

Kerger was likely referring to Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) second headquarters, which will at first consume some JBG Smith office space in Crystal City before shifting to a new campus in Pentagon City. The area…