Parsons acquires another local government contractor

The Pasadena, California-based company prizes Chantilly-based OGSystems’ deep roots at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), based in Springfield, which collects, analyzes and distributes geospatial intelligence to support national security.

Government officials illustrate NGA’s work by describing D-Day as a geospatial intel operation — some of the most important maps and charts and imagery intelligence in history guided Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and approximately 156,000 American, British and Canadian troops as they stormed five beaches on the northern coast of France 73 years ago. Automation and augmentation will be key going forward in assessing a coming onslaught of data, which is where companies like OGSystems — and now Parsons — will play a key role.

