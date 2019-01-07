Over the air? Not anymore. D.C. United turns to subscription-based streaming for game broadcasts.

D.C. United fans will pay to watch most of the Major League Soccer team’s games this upcoming season, in person or via any other medium. For its games not broadcast on national TV, D.C. United…

For its games not broadcast on national TV, D.C. United has struck a multiyear deal with Austin, Texas-based FloSports to have them shown exclusively via FloFC.com, a premium subscription service dedicated to soccer content and coverage. No more WJLA 24/7 News.

“D.C. United are committed to providing fans with an innovative and high-quality viewing experience for all of their regionally broadcast matches,” Sam Porter, the team’s senior vice president, said in a release. “Our deal with FloSports presents a new and unique opportunity for fans to get behind-the-scenes access to the D.C. United first team, including Wayne Rooney, Luciano Acosta, Bill Hamid and Paul Arriola, while also providing a world-class broadcast production for viewers.”

It is a first-of-its-kind deal for FloSports, which will provide D.C. United “with additional resources to…