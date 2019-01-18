30 industrials 24725.84 up 355.74 or 1.46 percent 20 transportation 9996.49 up 239.74 or 2.46 percent 15 utilities 705.99 up 0.52 or 0.07 percent 65 stocks 8147.66 up 119.96 or 1.49 percent
