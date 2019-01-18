New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12156.26 up 161.72 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2489.70 up 17.31 NASDAQ: Composite 7180.92 up 146.23 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12156.26 up 161.72 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2489.70 up 17.31 NASDAQ: Composite 7180.92 up 146.23 Standard and Poors 500 2674.10 up 38.14 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.