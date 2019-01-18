30 industrials 24724.67 up 354.57 or 1.45 percent 20 transportation 10016.83 up 260.08 or 2.67 percent 15 utilities 706.92 up 1.45 or 0.21 percent 65 stocks 8153.47 up 125.77 or 1.57 percent
