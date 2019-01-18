202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 12:06 pm 01/18/2019 12:06pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12149.05 up 154.51

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2487.92 up 15.53

NASDAQ: Composite 7174.98 up 140.29

Standard and Poors 500 2670.63 up 34.67

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500