By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 11:36 am 01/18/2019 11:36am
30 industrials 24635.11 up 265.01 or 1.09 percent

20 transportation 10018.62 up 261.87 or 2.68 percent

15 utilities 705.30 down 0.17 or -0.02 percent

65 stocks 8133.75 up 106.05 or 1.32 percent

