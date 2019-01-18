202
By The Associated Press January 18, 2019 10:36 am 01/18/2019 10:36am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12081.84 up 87.30

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2483.49 up 11.10

NASDAQ: Composite 7126.89 up 92.20

Standard and Poors 500 2653.77 up 17.81

