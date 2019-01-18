New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12081.84 up 87.30 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2483.49 up 11.10 NASDAQ: Composite 7126.89 up 92.20 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12081.84 up 87.30 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2483.49 up 11.10 NASDAQ: Composite 7126.89 up 92.20 Standard and Poors 500 2653.77 up 17.81 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.