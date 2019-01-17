New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11988.51 up 80.90 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2471.10 up 11.65 NASDAQ: Composite 7081.43 up 46.73 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11988.51 up 80.90 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2471.10 up 11.65 NASDAQ: Composite 7081.43 up 46.73 Standard and Poors 500 2633.00 up 16.90 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.