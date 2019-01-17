30 industrials 24202.99 down 4.17 or -0.02 percent 20 transportation 9703.51 up 95.21 or 0.99 percent 15 utilities 704.71 up 1.77 or 0.25 percent 65 stocks 7982.40 up 22.74 or 0.29 percent
30 industrials 24202.99 down 4.17 or -0.02 percent
20 transportation 9703.51 up 95.21 or 0.99 percent
15 utilities 704.71 up 1.77 or 0.25 percent
65 stocks 7982.40 up 22.74 or 0.29 percent
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.