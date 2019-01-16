New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11923.55 up 54.87 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2466.86 up 1.55 NASDAQ: Composite 7043.98 up 20.15 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11923.55 up 54.87 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2466.86 up 1.55 NASDAQ: Composite 7043.98 up 20.15 Standard and Poors 500 2620.40 up 10.10