202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 16, 2019 2:06 pm 01/16/2019 02:06pm
Share

30 industrials 24235.80 up 170.21 or 0.71 percent

20 transportation 9615.52 up 57.82 or 0.60 percent

15 utilities 701.53 down 0.16 or -0.02 percent

65 stocks 7964.45 up 45.35 or 0.57 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500