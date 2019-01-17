New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11923.70 up 16.09 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2455.80 down 3.65 NASDAQ: Composite 7043.53 up 8.83 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11923.70 up 16.09 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2455.80 down 3.65 NASDAQ: Composite 7043.53 up 8.83 Standard and Poors 500 2618.94 up 2.84 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.