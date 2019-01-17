202
By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 12:36 pm 01/17/2019 12:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11935.18 up 27.57

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2456.46 down 2.99

NASDAQ: Composite 7050.67 up 15.98

Standard and Poors 500 2621.99 up 5.89

