By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 12:06 pm 01/17/2019 12:06pm
30 industrials 24197.39 down 9.77 or -0.04 percent

20 transportation 9686.12 up 77.82 or 0.81 percent

15 utilities 705.88 up 2.94 or 0.42 percent

65 stocks 7979.50 up 19.84 or 0.25 percent

