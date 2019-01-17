202
By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 12:06 pm 01/17/2019 12:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11931.12 up 23.51

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2458.45 down 1.00

NASDAQ: Composite 7046.58 up 11.89

Standard and Poors 500 2621.22 up 5.12

