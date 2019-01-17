New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11925.39 up 17.78 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2457.60 down 1.85 NASDAQ: Composite 7045.39 up 10.70 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11925.39 up 17.78 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2457.60 down 1.85 NASDAQ: Composite 7045.39 up 10.70 Standard and Poors 500 2620.60 up 4.50 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.