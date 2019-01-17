30 industrials 24192.27 down 14.89 or -0.06 percent 20 transportation 9678.56 up 70.26 or 0.73 percent 15 utilities 705.90 up 2.96 or 0.42 percent 65 stocks 7976.91 up 17.25 or 0.22 percent

30 industrials 24192.27 down 14.89 or -0.06 percent 20 transportation 9678.56 up 70.26 or 0.73 percent 15 utilities 705.90 up 2.96 or 0.42 percent 65 stocks 7976.91 up 17.25 or 0.22 percent