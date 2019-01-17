30 industrials 24172.14 down 35.02 or -0.14 percent 20 transportation 9657.02 up 48.72 or 0.51 percent 15 utilities 704.91 up 1.97 or 0.28 percent 65 stocks 7966.68 up 7.02 or 0.09 percent

