202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 11:06 am 01/17/2019 11:06am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11914.40 up 6.79

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2455.98 down 3.47

NASDAQ: Composite 7041.22 up 6.53

Standard and Poors 500 2617.40 up 1.30

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500