By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 10:36 am 01/17/2019 10:36am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11907.82 up 0.21

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2452.84 down 6.61

NASDAQ: Composite 7038.20 up 3.51

Standard and Poors 500 2617.26 up 1.16

