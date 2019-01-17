202
By The Associated Press January 17, 2019 10:06 am 01/17/2019 10:06am
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11904.26 down 3.35

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2452.80 down 6.65

NASDAQ: Composite 7043.41 up 8.71

Standard and Poors 500 2616.71 up 0.61

