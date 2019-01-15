202.5
By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 3:36 pm 01/15/2019 03:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11855.17 up 56.05

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2461.14 up 20.53

NASDAQ: Composite 7011.44 up 105.52

Standard and Poors 500 2606.08 up 23.47

