30 industrials 24025.48 up 115.64 or 0.48 percent 20 transportation 9542.58 down 88.34 or -0.92 percent 15 utilities 699.85 up 4.77 or 0.69 percent 65 stocks 7904.95 up 11.33 or 0.14 percent
30 industrials 24025.48 up 115.64 or 0.48 percent
20 transportation 9542.58 down 88.34 or -0.92 percent
15 utilities 699.85 up 4.77 or 0.69 percent
65 stocks 7904.95 up 11.33 or 0.14 percent
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.