By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 3:36 pm 01/15/2019 03:36pm
30 industrials 24025.48 up 115.64 or 0.48 percent

20 transportation 9542.58 down 88.34 or -0.92 percent

15 utilities 699.85 up 4.77 or 0.69 percent

65 stocks 7904.95 up 11.33 or 0.14 percent

