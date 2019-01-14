New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11826.48 down 21.53 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2447.02 up 10.59 NASDAQ: Composite 6929.08 down 42.40 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11826.48 down 21.53 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2447.02 up 10.59 NASDAQ: Composite 6929.08 down 42.40 Standard and Poors 500 2588.14 down 8.12 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.