202.5
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 14, 2019 3:06 pm 01/14/2019 03:06pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11826.48 down 21.53

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2447.02 up 10.59

NASDAQ: Composite 6929.08 down 42.40

Standard and Poors 500 2588.14 down 8.12

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500