New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11812.68 up 13.57 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2450.69 up 10.07 NASDAQ: Composite 6983.62 up 77.70 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11812.68 up 13.57 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2450.69 up 10.07 NASDAQ: Composite 6983.62 up 77.70 Standard and Poors 500 2596.38 up 13.77 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.