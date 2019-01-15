30 industrials 23925.78 up 15.94 or 0.07 percent 20 transportation 9514.75 down 116.17 or -1.21 percent 15 utilities 701.16 up 6.08 or 0.87 percent 65 stocks 7881.71 down 11.91 or -0.15 percent

