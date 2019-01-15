202.5
By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 2:06 pm 01/15/2019 02:06pm
30 industrials 24035.54 up 125.70 or 0.53 percent

20 transportation 9563.71 down 67.21 or -0.70 percent

15 utilities 700.51 up 5.43 or 0.78 percent

65 stocks 7912.57 up 18.95 or 0.24 percent

