30 industrials 24035.54 up 125.70 or 0.53 percent 20 transportation 9563.71 down 67.21 or -0.70 percent 15 utilities 700.51 up 5.43 or 0.78 percent 65 stocks 7912.57 up 18.95 or 0.24 percent

30 industrials 24035.54 up 125.70 or 0.53 percent 20 transportation 9563.71 down 67.21 or -0.70 percent 15 utilities 700.51 up 5.43 or 0.78 percent 65 stocks 7912.57 up 18.95 or 0.24 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.