By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 1:36 pm 01/15/2019 01:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11846.01 up 46.89

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2450.11 up 9.50

NASDAQ: Composite 7015.28 up 109.36

Standard and Poors 500 2606.80 up 24.19

