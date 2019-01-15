New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11846.01 up 46.89 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2450.11 up 9.50 NASDAQ: Composite 7015.28 up 109.36 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11846.01 up 46.89 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2450.11 up 9.50 NASDAQ: Composite 7015.28 up 109.36 Standard and Poors 500 2606.80 up 24.19 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.