By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 1:36 pm 01/15/2019 01:36pm
30 industrials 24039.16 up 129.32 or 0.54 percent

20 transportation 9557.95 down 72.97 or -0.76 percent

15 utilities 700.41 up 5.33 or 0.77 percent

65 stocks 7911.88 up 18.26 or 0.23 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

