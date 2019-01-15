202.5
By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 1:07 pm 01/15/2019 01:07pm
30 industrials 24043.80 up 133.96 or 0.56 percent

20 transportation 9554.49 down 76.43 or -0.79 percent

15 utilities 701.74 up 6.66 or 0.96 percent

65 stocks 7914.24 up 20.62 or 0.26 percent

