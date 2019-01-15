30 industrials 24043.80 up 133.96 or 0.56 percent 20 transportation 9554.49 down 76.43 or -0.79 percent 15 utilities 701.74 up 6.66 or 0.96 percent 65 stocks 7914.24 up 20.62 or 0.26 percent

30 industrials 24043.80 up 133.96 or 0.56 percent 20 transportation 9554.49 down 76.43 or -0.79 percent 15 utilities 701.74 up 6.66 or 0.96 percent 65 stocks 7914.24 up 20.62 or 0.26 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.