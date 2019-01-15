202.5
By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 1:07 pm 01/15/2019 01:07pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11845.34 up 46.22

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2450.50 up 9.89

NASDAQ: Composite 7011.35 up 105.43

Standard and Poors 500 2607.05 up 24.44

