New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11845.34 up 46.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2450.50 up 9.89 NASDAQ: Composite 7011.35 up 105.43 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11845.34 up 46.22 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2450.50 up 9.89 NASDAQ: Composite 7011.35 up 105.43 Standard and Poors 500 2607.05 up 24.44 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.