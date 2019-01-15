202.5
By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 12:36 pm 01/15/2019 12:36pm
30 industrials 24073.90 up 164.06 or 0.69 percent

20 transportation 9585.56 down 45.36 or -0.47 percent

15 utilities 702.22 up 7.14 or 1.03 percent

65 stocks 7927.62 up 34.00 or 0.43 percent

