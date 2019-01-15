30 industrials 24073.90 up 164.06 or 0.69 percent 20 transportation 9585.56 down 45.36 or -0.47 percent 15 utilities 702.22 up 7.14 or 1.03 percent 65 stocks 7927.62 up 34.00 or 0.43 percent

30 industrials 24073.90 up 164.06 or 0.69 percent 20 transportation 9585.56 down 45.36 or -0.47 percent 15 utilities 702.22 up 7.14 or 1.03 percent 65 stocks 7927.62 up 34.00 or 0.43 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.