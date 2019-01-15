30 industrials 23977.20 up 67.36 or 0.28 percent 20 transportation 9539.32 down 91.60 or -0.95 percent 15 utilities 702.83 up 7.75 or 1.11 percent 65 stocks 7899.82 up 6.20 or 0.08 percent
