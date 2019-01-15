30 industrials 23977.20 up 67.36 or 0.28 percent 20 transportation 9539.32 down 91.60 or -0.95 percent 15 utilities 702.83 up 7.75 or 1.11 percent 65 stocks 7899.82 up 6.20 or 0.08 percent

30 industrials 23977.20 up 67.36 or 0.28 percent 20 transportation 9539.32 down 91.60 or -0.95 percent 15 utilities 702.83 up 7.75 or 1.11 percent 65 stocks 7899.82 up 6.20 or 0.08 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.