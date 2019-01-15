202.5
By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 11:06 am 01/15/2019 11:06am
30 industrials 24000.72 up 90.88 or 0.38 percent

20 transportation 9569.02 down 61.90 or -0.64 percent

15 utilities 702.29 up 7.21 or 1.04 percent

65 stocks 7909.91 up 16.29 or 0.21 percent

