202.5
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 11:06 am 01/15/2019 11:06am
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11849.76 up 50.65

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2464.51 up 23.90

NASDAQ: Composite 6991.89 up 85.98

Standard and Poors 500 2601.83 up 19.22

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500