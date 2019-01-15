202.5
By The Associated Press January 15, 2019 10:36 am 01/15/2019 10:36am
30 industrials 23935.56 up 25.72 or 0.11 percent

20 transportation 9551.47 down 79.45 or -0.82 percent

15 utilities 700.87 up 5.79 or 0.83 percent

65 stocks 7891.08 down 2.54 or -0.03 percent

