New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11836.24 up 37.12 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2461.21 up 20.60 NASDAQ: Composite 6994.66 up 88.75 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 11836.24 up 37.12 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2461.21 up 20.60 NASDAQ: Composite 6994.66 up 88.75 Standard and Poors 500 2598.31 up 15.70 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.