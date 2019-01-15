30 industrials 23961.80 up 51.96 or 0.22 percent 20 transportation 9575.05 down 55.87 or -0.58 percent 15 utilities 701.55 up 6.47 or 0.93 percent 65 stocks 7902.43 up 8.81 or 0.11 percent

30 industrials 23961.80 up 51.96 or 0.22 percent 20 transportation 9575.05 down 55.87 or -0.58 percent 15 utilities 701.55 up 6.47 or 0.93 percent 65 stocks 7902.43 up 8.81 or 0.11 percent Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.