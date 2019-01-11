202.5
By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 3:36 pm 01/11/2019 03:36pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11823.13 down 16.19

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2430.29 down 25.48

NASDAQ: Composite 6960.65 down 25.42

Standard and Poors 500 2589.56 down 7.08

