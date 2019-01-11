202.5
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 3:36 pm 01/11/2019 03:36pm
Share

30 industrials 23927.94 down 73.98 or -0.31 percent

20 transportation 9599.33 down 25.37 or -0.26 percent

15 utilities 711.56 down 5.48 or -0.76 percent

65 stocks 7917.77 down 29.02 or -0.37 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500