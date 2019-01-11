202.5
By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 2:06 pm 01/11/2019 02:06pm
30 industrials 23923.89 down 78.03 or -0.33 percent

20 transportation 9614.27 down 10.43 or -0.11 percent

15 utilities 711.47 down 5.57 or -0.78 percent

65 stocks 7920.07 down 26.72 or -0.34 percent

