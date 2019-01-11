202.5
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 11, 2019 1:06 pm 01/11/2019 01:06pm
Share

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 11846.14 up 6.83

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2435.38 down 20.39

NASDAQ: Composite 6970.24 down 15.83

Standard and Poors 500 2594.22 down 2.42

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500