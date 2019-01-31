202
By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 1:06 pm 01/31/2019 01:06pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12269.95 up 47.56

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2529.23 up 4.98

NASDAQ: Composite 7277.30 up 94.22

Standard and Poors 500 2700.01 up 18.96

