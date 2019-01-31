202
By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 3:35 pm 01/31/2019 03:35pm
New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes:

New York Stock Exchange 12272.97 up 50.58

NYSE MKT Composite Index 2528.47 up 4.23

NASDAQ: Composite 7259.96 up 76.88

Standard and Poors 500 2698.35 up 17.30

