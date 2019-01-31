New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12272.97 up 50.58 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2528.47 up 4.23 NASDAQ: Composite 7259.96 up 76.88 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12272.97 up 50.58 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2528.47 up 4.23 NASDAQ: Composite 7259.96 up 76.88 Standard and Poors 500 2698.35 up 17.30 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.