202
Home » Latest News » (Online out)

(Online out)

By The Associated Press January 31, 2019 3:35 pm 01/31/2019 03:35pm
Share

30 industrials 24964.50 down 50.36 or -0.20 percent

20 transportation 10005.14 down 73.56 or -0.73 percent

15 utilities 723.82 up 11.72 or 1.65 percent

65 stocks 8227.81 down 3.79 or -0.05 percent

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500