New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12282.05 up 59.66 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2528.70 up 4.46 NASDAQ: Composite 7271.57 up 88.49 Standard…

New York () — — Here are the latest readings of the major market indexes: New York Stock Exchange 12282.05 up 59.66 NYSE MKT Composite Index 2528.70 up 4.46 NASDAQ: Composite 7271.57 up 88.49 Standard and Poors 500 2701.78 up 20.73 Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.